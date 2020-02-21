Marvel Reportedly Set To Unveil Disney Plus MCU Slate Next Month

After Disney unveiled the exciting first glimpse of their upcoming Marvel shows, fans everywhere can’t wait to see what the future holds for the MCU on the fledgling streaming service. Several titles have been said to be on the agenda, and according to recent reports, next month’s Disney+ launch event will unveil the upcoming MCU slate.

MCU Exchange claims that the House of Mouse will be revealing more specifics on upcoming projects for the platform at an event in London on March 5th. While there are no details given beyond that, it’s safe to expect to get some news on release dates for Hawkeye, Loki, and the animated What If…? series, as we’ve still yet to be given any concrete information in regards to when they’ll premiere.

There could also be some information coming out regarding the previously announced Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk and Moon Knight shows, possibly in the realm of status and casting. It’s also entirely possible that they could reveal new series, like the many that are rumored to be in the works – see: Thunderbolts, S.W.O.R.D., and Secret Invasion projects. For now, though, we’ll just have to wait and see what Disney has in store for subscribers.

Disney+ is off to a great start so far and shows little signs of slowing down. The streaming service already valued at $100 billion is set to become a crucial part of the MCU moving forward and this expansion endeavor has people excited for their first exciting offerings like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is scheduled to release in August 2020 and WandaVision in December of 2020.

What do you think will be announced for the MCU at the Disney event, though? And what shows are you hoping they reveal? Sound off down below and let us know.