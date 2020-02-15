Vanessa Williams Reportedly Returning In Candyman Reboot

We’re gradually getting more news about the new Candyman movie, which will be with us this June. While we don’t have a trailer yet, we’ve recently learned that the hook-handed title character might be played by an unknown actor, and that Tony Todd’s contribution may only be minimal.

Furthermore, while the new Candyman, which will both connect to the original 1992 movie and forge its own path, is already bringing back lead character Helen Lyle, it now appears to be doubling up by reportedly having Vanessa A. Williams reprise her part from the first film.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us Bill Murray would be back for Ghostbusters: Afterlife and that a new Scream movie is in the works, both of which are now confirmed – Williams will again play the role of Anne-Marie McCoy from the first Candyman. In the original movie, McCoy is a a resident of the decaying Cabrini-Green housing project, and a young mother who Lyle interacts with in McCoy’s apartment. During the course of the 1992 Candyman, McCoy’s baby goes missing, leading Virginia Madsen’s Helen Lyle to make a series of difficult choices as Candyman becomes increasingly real and her grip on sanity is tested.

Of course, bringing Williams back as McCoy makes sense, given that the new Candyman is going to draw on the events of the past in a new Cabrini-Green that’s been gentrified. While we don’t know what the extent of her role will be, we imagine it’ll have something to do with the connection between her now adult son Anthony and the Candyman legend, which expanded by the end of the first film to include Helen Lyle.

In any case, we expect more news to come out of the Candyman camp as we approach its June 12th premiere, including clearer answers about Todd and the involvement of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. As always, we’ll be sure to bring you the latest information as we have it, including whether or not we’ll get more characters returning from the 1992 film that kickstarted the beloved horror franchise, so stay tuned.