Venom: Let There Be Carnage Trailer Reportedly Coming Next Week

The Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters is only one movie old, but there’ve been two installments in the can and awaiting release for a long time. Both Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Morbius have been struck by several delays due to the Coronavirus pandemic, and while Jared Leto’s debut as the Living Vampire won’t be arriving until January of next year, Tom Hardy’s return as Eddie Brock will be hitting the big screen in September.

The comic book sequel was originally scheduled for June, and it held on to that date for as long as possible before being pushed back by three months, with Fast & Furious 9 swooping in to claim the vacated spot on the 25th. Shooting wrapped well over a year ago, but we’ve yet to see an official image from Let There Be Carnage never mind any footage, with director Andy Serkis revealing his hopes that it lives up to the expectations that come with the follow-up to an unexpected monster hit that hauled in over $850 million at the box office.

Insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that we could be seeing a trailer as early as next week, although no specific date is offered. Of course, the tipster mentioned last month that the first promo would be with us ‘soon,’ while various other outlets have been telling us that since the beginning of the year and nothing has materialized as of yet.

That being said, post-production will be entering the final stretch if Venom: Let There Be Carnage hasn’t been locked already, so there’s definitely enough material to give fans a teaser and kick off a slow-burning marketing campaign as we edge closer to September and the promise of more symbiotic mayhem.