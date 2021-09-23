Marvel Comics Writer Calls Out Venom 2’s Symbiote Depiction

With Venom: Let There Be Carnage on the verge of release next week, everything from its PG-13 rating to its scant, 97-minute runtime has been under scrutiny leading up to the film’s debut on October 1. Another point of criticism for the film comes from its handling of the extended lore of the source material comics, from none other than a bona fide Venom comics writer, Donny Cates.

Sharing a clip of the film on Twitter, in which Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock asserts his symbiote alter-ego was an outcast whose friends “kicked you off the planet Ming-Mar,” Cates corrects the line of dialogue: “That not how you pronounce Klyntar but that’s okay.”

Cates goes on to say that the alien symbiotes, of which Venom is one, don’t actually have a home planet, but instead, Klyntar is actually their word for “cage.”

That not how you pronounce Klyntar but that’s okay.



(Also the symbiotes don’t actually have a home planet. The word Klyntar is actually their word for cage and it’s…oh never mind. Whatevs.) https://t.co/Vso2F7FNJ7 — DONNY CATES (@Doncates) September 22, 2021

In the comics lore, there is a location called Klyntar, but it is an artificial planet and the moniker also became what the alien species came to call themselves, according to Marvel Fandom.

It’s unclear to what extent the film will actually re-write the Venom lore, if at all, or if the Eddie Brock character was, in fact, mocking the name Klyntar by calling it “Ming-Mar,” as the cryptic clip leaves much to interpretation.

The plot centers around the Eddie Brock character, played by Hardy, attempting to reinvigorate his journalism career by interviewing serial killer Cletus Kasady, played by Woody Harrelson. But Kasady soon becomes a host of a deadly symbiote of his own, Carnage. Brock and his symbiote alter-ego Venom must do everything they can to stop the rampaging menace. The film co-stars Michelle Williams as Brock’s ex, Anne Weying and is a sequel to the 2018 box office hit, Venom.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage comes to theaters on October 1.