Spider-Man 3 looks set to be a hugely important installment of the MCU’s Phase Four. For one, it’s got to address that ginormous cliffhanger at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home, which saw Peter Parker’s secret identity revealed to the world and the hero being framed for the murder of Mysterio/the attack on London. The web-slinger’s about to face his greatest challenge yet, then, so he’s going to need some some new allies by his side.

Now, we have an epic new fan-made trailer which imagines the threequel pulling off two major crossovers to give him some friends. Courtesy of Smasher, the video pitches Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock dropping by New York and encountering Peter. We know that Morbius will officially sync-up the Sony universe and the MCU, so an appearance from Venom in Spidey 3 doesn’t sound as far-fetched as it once did.

Meanwhile, the second half of the trailer adds another hero into the mix – namely, Charlie Cox’s Daredevil. We Got This Covered first reported that Marvel was considering having Matt Murdock feature as Peter’s lawyer in the film, something that was enthusiastically shared by Kevin Smith on his podcast. At this stage, though, we’re still waiting on an official confirmation that the studio plans to do more with the Netflix star.

Spider-Man: Far From Home Photo Gallery 1 of 16

Click to skip





























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

You might think a Spider-Man movie with Venom, Daredevil and Carnage sounds too crazy to actually happen, right? Well, it’s worth mentioning that the wall-crawler himself, Tom Holland, did recently describe S-M 3‘s plot as “totally insane,” so they’ve clearly got something big planned. In any case, they’ll certainly have to up the ante after FFH gave us Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio and that amazing J.K. Simmons cameo.

Spider-Man 3 – which is rumored to be titled Spider-Man: Home Run – is due out in cinemas on July 16th, 2021, with filming supposed to begin this summer.