Venom Fans Are Freaking Out Over Creepy New Video Of Real Life Symbiote

By 37 mins ago
With Morbius being delayed to March 2021 due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, a lot of people are now wondering how this will impact Venom 2. After all, the sequel is still set to be with us in October, but with the first Morbius trailer containing Easter Eggs and hints that Sony’s Marvel universe is set to seriously expand, there will no doubt be some connective tissue between the movies.

Unfortunately, we still don’t know very much about the symbiote’s second solo outing, aside from the fact that Eddie Brock will have to contend with his arch-nemesis, as Woody Harrelson and his new and improved haircut are set to terrorize Tom Hardy as Cletus Kasady and his maniacal alter-ego Carnage. And while there’s no word yet on when we may see the first bit of footage from the film, we now have something to tide us over in the meantime.

Earlier today, a pretty interesting finding caught the internet’s attention, as a new video has gone viral which appears to show a real life symbiote. We kid you not. And understandably, fans are freaking out over it, as evidenced below.

So, what exactly is it that’s causing everyone to freak out here? Well, we can’t say for sure. Some think it’s just a clever marketing ploy on Sony’s part, while others believe it’s some type of worm. But there are still those keeping up the whole fun factor by claiming it’s indeed a real life symbiote.

Believe what you want, but these are definitely strange times we’re in and this new discovery only makes things even stranger. And if nothing else, it’s yet another reminder that there’s currently a lot of hype for Venom 2 and that it’ll be a huge blow if it ends up being delayed because of the pandemic.

Source: ComicBook.com

