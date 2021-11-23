Venom: Let There Be Carnage slithered into theaters a month ago and delivered on its promise of symbiote-on-symbiote action. During a brisk 90 minutes, we saw the relationship troubles between Eddie Brock and Venom, together with the origin of the homicidal Carnage. It wasn’t groundbreaking cinema, but it did the job.

Now, with its digital release today and a home release due in mid-December, Sony Pictures has released a short featurette outlining some extremely obscure Easter eggs we all missed. A key plot element in the movie is the manic drawings in Cletus Kasady’s cell, which allow Eddie to track down the bodies of his final victims.

But, on closer inspection, they also drop some big hints relating to Spider-Man and Morbius. Check it out:

New Venom: Let There Be Carnage Poster Teases The Battle Of The Symbiotes 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

In the top left corner, we see a picture of a spiderweb with “fearless and therefore powerful [sic]” written next to it. In the top right there’s a bat labeled “The real tragedy of life is when men are afraid of the light.” Both of these are fun little nods towards Sony’s other projects rather than having any major lore implications, but they’re nice to see regardless.

With Venom: Let There Be Carnage ending with the brain-hungry antihero making his way to the MCU, we’re destined to see him tangle with Spidey soon (maybe even in No Way Home). Beyond that, we still don’t know which universe Morbius takes place in, though the fact that Michael Keaton’s Vulture plays a role may suggest it’s a secret MCU movie.

All will be revealed over the next few months. In the meantime, Venom: Let There Be Carnage is wrapping up its run in theaters, will be available to purchase from December 14, and can be digitally rented from today.