After letting loose the goo and goofy hi-jinks of Eddie Brock in October, Venom: Let There Be Carnage is coming home.

Sony Pictures Entertainment announced in a video posted to its YouTube channel earlier today that the Tuesday release will contain over an hour of extras. These will include explanations of Easter eggs seeded throughout, as well as bloopers, and a physical Blu-ray version will be available just before last-minute Christmas shopping Dec. 14.

“The symbiote and Eddie together, they are not Venom without one another,” Tom Hardy said in an included interview.

The film made more than $400 million against a budget of $110 million. While it did not receive the critical praise most Marvel films are known for at this point, critics did see it as an improvement over the first, and if you have not seen the movie (warning: SPOILERS below), know it ends on a curious note.

