Venom: Let There Be Carnage Director Addresses If [SPOILERS] Is Really Dead

As you may have gleaned from the title, we’ll be diving into what went down at the end of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, so there will be spoilers ahead. Of course, if you’re reading this then the chances are high that you’ve already seen the superhero sequel, which rocked both Sony and Marvel Studios’ universes to their respective cores in the credits.

Thanks to a multiversal shift, Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock now exists in the same reality as Tom Holland’s Spider-Man at the exact same time his secret identity is revealed to the world by Jonah Jameson in Far From Home. Naturally, rumors have already started circulating that the two could come face-to-face as soon as December’s No Way Home.

It was the smartest move to leave the MCU tease until the very end of the movie, especially when Eddie had to deal with Woody Harrelson’s Cletus Kasady first. In a new interview with ComicBook‘s Phase Zero podcast, director Andy Serkis addressed if Carnage had really bitten the dust during the climactic third act showdown.

“No, especially no when you’ve got someone as titanic as Woody Harrelson playing a titanic character like Carnage. It’s not easy. I mean, the fact of the matter is I always like to think there might just be that little bit of symbiote that didn’t quite get devoured by Venom and that could be hanging around in some baptismal font in the church, that’s just sort of swimming around that could somehow come back to life. I always say, no one ever dies, really.”

The fake-out death is an infuriating trope in modern blockbuster cinema, and the parasitic title hero clearly has bigger fish to fry following Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Of course, nobody in the comic book genre is really dead regardless of whether we see a body or even get a funeral scene, so there’s no way of knowing if we’ve really seen the last of the scenery-chewing villain.