Venom: Let There Be Carnage Director Addresses Credits Scene

As expected, the internet can’t stop talking about the credits scene of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which is surely a source of major frustration for Tom Hardy. The leading man, co-writer and producer urged fans not to reveal spoilers, only for the stinger to leak online 24 hours before the movie was even released.

Of course, anyone to have been following the myriad of rumor and speculation swirling around the details and specifics of the coda won’t be surprised in the slightest by what unfolds, but it’s got to sting for the folks hoping to stay away from the big reveal to have it thrown in their faces as soon as they log onto social media.

In a new interview with ComicBook, Let There Be Carnage director Andy Serkis vaguely addressed what happens in the credits scene, but hints that he’d prefer a third Venom movie before mixing it up with any other notable superheroes.

“There’s an arc to this obviously. We weren’t thinking of individual movies, but thinking about eventually where it’s going to go..Take us a way down the line, but this leaves room for other explorations in the Venom-verse. There are other interesting characters that Venom can come against before he comes up against Spider-Man.”

Venom and Spider-Man will be crossing over, that much is for sure, but it’s just a case of when. No Way Home lands in December, after which Tom Holland is no longer under contract with either Sony or Marvel Studios, so we could realistically be getting a sequel to Let There Be Carnage first, which may even be the most sensible option when it could continue laying the groundwork for the eventual face off between the two comic book icons.