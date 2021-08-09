Venom: Let There Be Carnage Hit With Delay Overseas

There were a lot of mixed emotions among fans last week when the latest trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage was released. One one hand, the internet was buzzing about the footage that showed much more of the movie, including Woody Harrelson’s Carnage in all of his symbiotic glory, but the lack of a concrete release date provided cause for concern.

Andy Serkis’ sequel had been settled on a September 24 debut since the end of March having spent the majority of 2020 being bounced around the calendar with reckless abandon, so the vague promise that Let There Be Carnage would be ‘in theaters this fall’ created a lot of worried chatter online about another potential delay.

The bad news is that Tom Hardy’s return as Eddie Brock has been pushed back to October 14th, but so far it’s only been confirmed for New Zealand. However, with the theatrical industry once again facing another prolonged period of uncertainty due to a combination of dwindling box office returns and the Delta variant, don’t rule against Venom 2‘s global rollout being affected.

After all, Sony are the only one of the so-called ‘Big Five’ studios in Hollywood that don’t own or operate their own streaming service, so the need to sell as many tickets as possible is much more important to them than it is to Disney, Warner Bros., Paramount or Universal.

The opener earned in excess of $850 million, and the top brass aren’t going to want to leave a single cent left unaccounted for, especially when profits have plummeted company-wide due to the effects of the pandemic. Fingers crossed for the best, but Venom: Let There Be Carnage is once again finding itself plagued by uncertainty.