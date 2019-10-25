Venom Will Reportedly Have A Small Cameo In Morbius

In all of the publicity that surrounded Spider-Man’s departure and then swift reintroduction into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you could be forgiven for forgetting that Sony are still going to launch a Marvel universe of their own. Obviously, Venom was a massive hit and the sequel recently hired Andy Serkis to direct Tom Hardy going up against Woody Harrelson’s wig, but Venom 2 is actually the second Sony/Marvel project to hit theaters next year, with Morbius arriving three months earlier.

The adaptation of Marvel’s second-most popular vampire finished shooting a couple of months ago, but very little has been heard about Morbius since then. Jared Leto stars as the title character, and will surely be hoping that his second attempt at headlining a comic book movies fares better than his divisive portrayal of the Joker, which was quickly swept under the rug after he was omitted from The Suicide Squad and Joaquin Phoenix went on to steal all the headlines for giving a much better performance in a far superior movie.

Not a lot has been seen from Morbius so far besides some set photos and behind-the-scenes images, but sources close to We Got This Covered – the same ones who said Marvel may be recasting Hawkeye, which trusted insider Daniel RPK has since backed up – have informed us that Sony will attempt to inject their Marvel universe with the same kind of synergy as their counterparts in the MCU by featuring Venom in a brief cameo.

However, from what we’ve been told, Eddie Brock’s appearance will be brief, with Venom set to be featured in news reports as being on the run, which would likely tie into the plot of the symbiote’s second standalone adventure. Still, it looks like Sony are at least trying to establish the idea that their movies take place within the same expanded narrative, so maybe one day we’ll see Venom and Morbius share a scene or two together, perhaps even alongside Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.