Vin Diesel Reportedly Chasing A Live-Action MCU Role

If there’s one thing we know about Vin Diesel, it’s his love of a multi-film series. If the actor shows up in a project, there’s a high probability it’s either going to be a sequel, or a standalone adventure with one eye firmly on generating further installments. That makes it a little ironic that he’s been part of the world’s biggest franchise for years, but his role as Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Groot has kept him restricted to the recording booth to repeat one line of dialogue over and over.

However, a new rumor offers that the action icon is actively chasing a live-action part in the MCU, but the report doesn’t go to the lengths of divulging who or what it might be. Of course, this is far from the first time we’ve heard similar claims, with talk going back years that the longtime Dominic Toretto could eventually get his chance at Black Bolt after Inhumans was canceled, as well as a smattering of other potential candidates.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 Baby Groot Concept Art Gallery 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

There’s no real reason why he couldn’t pull double duty, because Groot is such a unique and distinctive character that Diesel would hardly draw comparisons to his work as a sentient tree were he to suit up for real. As well as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Fast & Furious 10 and 11, Thor: Love and Thunder and James Cameron’s Avatar follow ups, though, the actor is also trying to will even more sequels to his past hits into existence.

The Last Witch Hunter 2, xXx 4, Riddick: Furya and a second Bloodshot have all been touted by the man himself, and if they all end up happening then Vin Diesel might not even have time for a live-action turn in the MCU, so we’ll see how this one shakes out.