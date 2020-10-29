Vin Diesel Reportedly Wants Groot To Have A Big Role In Thor: Love And Thunder

The interactions between Thor and the Guardians of the Galaxy in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame were among the highlights of the epic double header, with the reinvented God of Thunder we met in Taika Waititi’s Ragnarok proving to be the ideal foil for James Gunn’s band of intergalactic misfits, and they generated some of the biggest laughs across both movies.

When the Asgardians of the Galaxy jetted off into outer space together at the conclusion of the aforementioned Endgame, fans were hyped that the new gang were set to stick together for at least a little bit longer. Of course, with Gunn currently occupied by The Suicide Squad over at Warner Bros., Vol. 3 won’t be happening for a while yet, but the news that the Guardians were locked in to cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder looked to soften that particular blow.

Asgardians Of The Galaxy Reunite On Epic Thor: Love And Thunder Fan Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

There’s no word on how heavily Star-Lord and his crew will factor into the story, but we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones that first told us the Guardians would be showing up in Thor’s fourth solo outing well before it was confirmed – that Vin Diesel is reportedly pushing for Groot to have a much bigger role in Love and Thunder than just a cameo.

It isn’t clear if he’s talking about the Guardians as a whole or just his sentient tree, but we certainly wouldn’t be against seeing more of either the character himself or the entire gang. Then again, there’s already enough going on in Thor: Love and Thunder as it without dedicating more time to just Groot – if that’s indeed what Diesel wants – as the character honestly works much better with the rest of his adopted family than he does without them.