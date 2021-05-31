Vin Diesel Reportedly Wants To Do A Pacifier Sequel

For reasons that have never really been explained, any actor with designs on becoming one of Hollywood’s premiere action heroes is seemingly obligated to star in at least one PG family comedy that more often than not sees them placed in charge of one or more unruly children.

Dating right back to Arnold Schwarzenegger featuring in Kindergarten Cop, we’ve seen Dwayne Johnson in The Tooth Fairy, Jackie Chan in The Tuxedo, John Cena in Playing with Fire, Dave Bautista in My Spy, Gerard Butler’s Playing for Keeps, Sylvester Stallone drop by Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over, Mark Wahlberg make a pair of Daddy’s Home films with Will Ferrell, and the list goes on and on.

Naturally, Vin Diesel also got in on the act with The Pacifier, which followed the tried and trusted formula down to an absolute tee. The actor was cast as an elite Navy SEAL handed the toughest task of his career, by protecting five children who obviously also have a pet duck that’s used for comic relief.

It was a surprisingly big hit back in 2005 after earning close to $200 million on a $56 million budget, even if the reviews were about as tepid as you’d expect for such a derivative star vehicle that audiences and critics alike had seen countless times already. However, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us The Running Man was getting a remake long before it was confirmed – that Diesel is still chasing a sequel.

The bald-headed steward of The Fast Saga revealed back in December 2015 that a second installment was being written, but that was the last we heard about The Pacifier 2. It sounds like it could be getting dusted off once more, though, to fuel the star’s insatiable desire to have as many franchises under his belt as humanly possible.