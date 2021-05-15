Vin Diesel Is Reportedly Tough To Work With, Some Studios Don’t Like Him

Vin Diesel got his foot in the Hollywood door by making things happen for himself, so it’s little wonder he’s spent the majority of his career over the last two decades shaping the direction of his own projects.

After writing, directing, producing and starring in Multi-Facial and Strays back in the mid-1990s, the unknown actor caught the eye of Steven Spielberg, who cast him in Saving Private Ryan. The subsequent boost in profile saw him land parts in low budget sci-fi Pitch Black and mid-budget street racing actioner The Fast and the Furious, and the rest is history.

Since then, Diesel has been hugely reliant on properties that he’s developed himself, the majority of which are designed with franchise potential in mind, even if they didn’t all get those intended sequels. Insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that the 53 year-old is difficult to work with, though, to the extent that many studios don’t fancy the idea of collaborating, which could go some way to explaining why he’s always been so desperate to control his own destiny.

However, over the last few years he’s starred in Lionsgate’s The Last Witch Hunter, Sony’s Billy Lynn’s Halftime Walk and Bloodshot, Paramount’s xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe and will also be seen in 20th Century Studios’ Avatar sequels, not to mention Universal’s Fast & Furious, so he still manages to get himself around town just fine.

That being said, there’ve been plenty of tales regarding his work ethic, behavior, conduct and professionalism dating back years that stretch much further than his very public beef with Dwayne Johnson, but as the anchor of a multi-billion dollar franchise, Vin Diesel probably isn’t losing any sleep over his reputation.