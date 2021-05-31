Vin Diesel Reportedly Wants To Turn Babylon A.D. Into A Franchise

Since first breaking out in a big way at the turn of the millennium with low budget sci-fi Pitch Black and action thriller The Fast and the Furious, Vin Diesel has possessed a relentless determination to turn almost anything he touches into a multi-film franchise.

In fact, dating back to the year 2001 right up until the December 2024 release of James Cameron’s Avatar 3, the actor and producer will have starred in 27 live-action and animated movies, and only three of them will have been standalone efforts that didn’t come with sequels in mind, two of which were his rare forays into dramatic territory in legal biopic Find Me Guilty and Ang Lee’s Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, with the other being F. Gary Gray’s 2003 revenge story A Man Apart.

During that period, there’ve been two Riddick sequels and an animated spinoff, a further seven outings as Dominic Toretto, six outings in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Groot and one voice cameo in Ralph Breaks the Internet, with follow-ups to comic book adaptation Bloodshot, fantasy The Last Witch Hunter and a third xXx all in various stages of development. Of course, one of Diesel’s forgotten titles that was intended to spawn a series was 2008’s Babylon A.D., but it was dismissed by critics and largely ignored by audiences after just about recouping its $70 million budget in theaters.

However, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Han would be back for Fast & Furious 9 long before it was confirmed – that the tank top enthusiast wants to revive the property and turn it into a franchise. Of course, just because Vin Diesel wants it to happen doesn’t mean that it will, especially when there’s hardly a diehard fanbase clamoring to see more from Babylon A.D. But like we said above, the man loves a franchise and has built almost his entire career around reprising roles, so it isn’t a shock to learn that he’s hoping to do it again.