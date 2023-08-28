Vincent D’Onofrio joins Nicolas Cage and Pedro Pascal in sharing his love for a true classic of cinema

Vincent D’Onofrio has named Paddington 2 among his favourite films, joining a lengthy list of fellow stars (and basically everyone else under the sun) to sing the praises of the beloved animated bear. At a recent appearance at Fan Expo Canada (via Agents of Fandom), the Daredevil actor listed Paddington 2 along with John Wick as his two favorite films, in what reads like an early iteration of Barbenheimer.

After watching Keanu Reeves dole out innumerable kills for nearly two hours, we can understand why D’Onofrio might want to switch beats with the adorable misadventures of London’s cuddliest citizen. D’Onofrio isn’t the only star smitten by Paddington 2, with Pedro Pascal memorably claiming the film “made [him] want to be a better man” during his scene opposite Nicolas Cage in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

“Paddington 2 is incredible,” Cage agreed in the much-reshared clip. While the actors’ love for the Paul King-directed film is well-placed — it currently holds a 99% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, has the approval of the late Queen Elizabeth, and is seemingly the only sequel to usurp its predecessor — D’Onofrio has previously named a host of other titles among his favorites.

Like any Letterboxd user, the Kingpin actor has elsewhere cited Fantasia, Midnight Cowboy and Lawrence of Arabia on his go-to watchlist. Thankfully for D’Onofrio (and everyone else under the sun), there’s yet another instalment of Paddington currently in the works, with the bear poised for international hijinks in the upcoming Paddington in Peru.

While a release date for the third film remains unknown, we do know that the titular marmalade-lover will star opposite The Crown’s Olivia Colman and Imelda Staunton, as well as Antonio Bandares of Puss in Boots. For his part, Dougal Wilson will take directing reins from King, who recently wrapped filming on the upcoming prequel Wonka.