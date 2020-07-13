Vincent D’Onofrio Teases His Kingpin Heading To The MCU

While the problem has been rectified hugely in recent years, one of the continued criticisms of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is still a lack of interesting villains. Obviously, the heroes are the ones that sell the tickets and draw in big audiences, but far too many of the movies feature underwhelming one-and-done bad guys, which only lessens the dramatic stakes in a franchise that’s never really had any to begin with.

Ironically, arguably the best villain that the MCU has ever seen was relegated to the small screen and is now no longer even considered official canon. Vincent D’Onofrio gave a tour-de-force performance across all three seasons of Netflix’s Daredevil, turning the Kingpin into both a fearsome adversary and a tragically flawed figure at the same time.

D’Onofrio has never been shy in admitting that he’d love the chance to play the character again, while there’s also been plenty of rumors that Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock isn’t the only member of Daredevil‘s cast that could be brought back when the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen is inevitably rebooted into the MCU. After all, there are countless places where Wilson Fisk could fit into the movies.

It's Back To Basics For Matt Murdock In New Daredevil Season 3 Photos 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Now, the actor has once again fanned the flames of speculation on social media when he responded to an article that claimed a return would ruin Fisk’s story arc, with D’Onofrio teasing that anything could happen in the future.

You underestimate @marvel 's Fisk. Never underestimate any villain driven by thier interior life. Screen rant, you know that deep in your heart anything can happen. https://t.co/bKZR0CKfP5 — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) July 12, 2020

Now that none of the previous Marvel TV shows are regarded as canon, with Disney Plus set to mark the official launch of the small screen expansion, that technically means Daredevil is a self-contained story and D’Onofrio’s potential return would bring a clean slate. And if they can find an organic way to bring him back and slot him into the MCU, then the studio would be foolish not to grab the opportunity with both hands.