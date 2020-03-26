The Walking Dead Movies Will Reportedly Focus On Finding A Cure

We know that Andrew Lincoln’s due to return to The Walking Dead universe for a trilogy of theatrically-released movies, but we don’t currently know what these films will actually be about. The last time we saw Rick he was being ferried away from his loved ones by Anne/Jadis, after suffering a near-fatal injury. But where will he end up? And what mission could he undertake that would be so important as to keep him away from his family for years?

Well, we might now have a big clue as to the answer to these questions. We Got This Covered has heard from our sources – the same ones who told us a Transformers reboot was on the way, that Ahsoka Tano will appear in The Mandalorian and that the Guardians will cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder, all of which are now confirmed – what the focus of the Lincoln TWD movies will be. Apparently, they’ll focus – at least in part – on Rick Grimes finding a cure to the walker virus.

More specifically, our intel points to Rick being taken to some secret army base by Anne, where a cure is being developed. We weren’t able to get any further information on who’s making it or what eventually happens, but it already fits with the major clues we got about Rick’s post-season 9 activities in this past weekend’s TWD episode, which saw Michonne realize he was still alive.

The Walking Dead Season 10B Gallery 1 of 18

Click to skip

































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

If you’ll recall, she discovered a boat that Rick had sailed in, featuring a logbook revealing he’d been traveling all across the country. It could be important that his boat washed up near Bloodsworth Island, too, as it’s a naval base. Is he going around tracking down various army bases as part of a mission to find a cure? Perhaps, and a storyline like this one would also neatly call back to right at the beginning of Rick’s story in TWD season 1. That year’s finale was the famous episode where the gang visited the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and learned there were efforts to devise a cure going on around the world.

For now, we’ll just have to wait and see where AMC plans on taking the beloved hero, and how this cure will factor into everything. But in the meantime, you can catch The Walking Dead season 10 as it continues this Sunday.