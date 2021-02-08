Wanda Will Reportedly Go Full Crazy In Doctor Strange 2 And [SPOILERS]

Long before WandaVision premiered on Disney Plus, there had been no shortage of speculation that Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch would end up turning to the dark side and becoming a formidable threat to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s roster of heroes, who would look severely underpowered by comparison after Kevin Feige confirmed Wanda to be even more powerful than Captain Marvel, and capable of taking down Thanos single-handedly if the Mad Titan hadn’t called for reinforcements.

The first four episodes of Disney Plus’ acclaimed comic book series dropped increasingly large hints that Wanda was the real villain of the story, and WandaVision appeared to double down on that theory when she left the comforts of WestView for the first time, with the sole intention of threatening to annihilate the entirety of S.W.O.R.D. if they got in her way.

That doesn’t bode well for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where Olsen takes second billing and the title makes it pretty clear that things are going to get out of control, while we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Rachel McAdams would be returning for the movie long before it was confirmed – that Wanda is going to go completely crazy in the Sorcerer Supreme’s sequel.

According to our intel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will see Wanda go on the warpath throughout the MCU’s various realities, wreaking a trail of havoc and destruction that’s even going to result in the deaths of some well-known characters. Of course, with the multiverse in play, any apparent demises could be easily explained away or retconned eventually, but a murderous rampage would certainly be one way to establish the franchise’s most powerful figure as a serious threat.