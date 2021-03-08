WandaVision’s Paul Bettany Addresses His Future As Vision

WandaVision‘s big finale left the characters in interesting places. Wanda Maximoff seems to be harnessing her full powers while studying the arcane pages of the Darkhold, Agatha Harkness is trapped in Westview (though I’m betting not for long) and Wiccan and Speed were communicating from beyond the grave. And as for Paul Bettany’s Vision? Well, it’s complicated.

The Vision we saw throughout WandaVision was a construct of Wanda’s and could only exist within The Hex. As such, when she dispelled it, this Vision (and her children) disappeared. However, Vision’s body was successfully reanimated by S.W.O.R.D. in spectral white and was repurposed as a weapon. In one of the more memorable scenes in the finale, the two Visions stopped fighting to debate philosophy and the Ship of Theseus, concluding with the white Vision’s memories being unlocked and him promptly jetting off into the sky.

We didn’t see that Vision again, though he’s out there somewhere in the MCU. But is WandaVision Bettany’s last time getting his face painted purple and donning a cape? Perhaps not, as the actor was recently asked about the character’s future and whether he’d play the role “forever” in an interview with Esquire and said:

“I love Vision. Yes, I’m in.”

New WandaVision Posters Show Less Revealing Outfits For Scarlet Witch 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Personally, I’m thinking the hero could be back sooner rather than later. There are a lot of convincing fan theories that Wanda is going to be the antagonist in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness (and is strongly rumored to be in Spider-Man: No Way Home), potentially going on to radically change the MCU by tapping into the multiverse via her new powers. Now that the resurrected Vision has his memory back, it’s inevitable that he’ll reunite with Wanda, perhaps helping talk her off the ledge if the dark omens of the Scarlet Witch come to pass.

But in the meantime, let’s just bask in Paul Bettany’s WandaVision acting masterclass. Nuts to the Transformers, Vision will always be my favorite robot in disguise.