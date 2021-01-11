Paul Bettany Explains Why He Was Fine With Being Left Out Of Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame featured every Marvel hero around coming together to defeat Thanos for its big final act. Well, almost every Marvel hero. One who was conspicuous by their absence was Vision, who wasn’t brought back with the rest of those killed off in Avengers: Infinity War as he was personally offed by the Mad Titan rather than by the Infinity Gauntlet. So, how does WandaVision star Paul Bettany feel about missing the biggest MCU crossover ever?

While promoting his incoming Disney Plus series, Bettany was asked this very question and the English actor admitted that he was actually OK with it because he always knew the full story of the two-part mega event going in, as the whole arc was explained to him by Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige prior to filming on IW.

“I would have been [bummed], but by that point, I already knew why. And then we spent a year shooting the ‘why,'” Bettany said. “And Kevin explained it to me and I thought, ‘It’s hard to argue with his logic.’ He’s very smart, and he’s got very good instincts. So I trusted it.”

Avengers: Endgame Behind The Scenes Photos 1 of 23

Click to skip











































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Bettany doesn’t state this here, but it’s possible that Feige may have softened the blow by telling him that he would get his own TV series after Endgame. In any case, that’s what’s happened, continuing the actor’s ever-surprising Marvel journey. Bettany has been with the MCU since the very beginning, of course, but back then he was only a voiceover player, supplying the vocals of Tony Stark’s A.I. JARVIS. It wasn’t until Avengers: Age of Ultron that he got to turn up on screen as Vision.

Fast forward 6 years and he’s now the co-lead of WandaVision opposite Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch. We’ve seen in the trailers that the mystery of how Vision can be back despite having died will be teased out across the nine episodes before we find out the answer, too. So be sure to catch the trippy new show when it debuts on Disney Plus on Friday, January 15th.