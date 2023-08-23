Warner Bros. already admits defeat with ‘Blue Beetle’ reportedly heading for digital and VOD in less than 4 weeks

One of the major reasons that big budget blockbusters don’t tend to earn as much money from theaters as they used to pre-COVID – with obvious exceptions like Barbie and Oppenheimer excluded – is one that studios don’t seem interested in rectifying, with Blue Beetle potentially the latest casualty.

Shortened windows between theatrical debuts and digital/VOD releases has created a system where anybody on the fence about paying full price for a ticket to see the latest blockbuster on the big screen has the option to simply wait a matter of weeks before they can catch it from the comfort of their own home, which is always a more financially sensible option for those with families given the exorbitant cost of not just stubs, but snacks as well.

Image via Warner Bros

As a result, the majority of high-profile titles have failed to match the box office totals they would have been expected to earn in the pre-2020 era, even though that’s just one of the many reasons why Blue Beetle bombed. However, Maxblizz is claiming that Jaime Reyes’ origin story is on course to hit home video in less than four weeks on Sept. 19 – just 32 days after the DCEU epic hit multiplexes – so the film’s chances of being anything other than a flop are rendered nonexistent by a result.

It’s a sad state of affairs, but maybe it’s for the best after the all-round awful year the franchise has had, with James Gunn’s upcoming overhaul becoming more of a necessity by the day.