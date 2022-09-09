Warner Bros. exec says ‘Batgirl’ fiasco was ‘blown out of proportion,’ fans vehemently disagree

Warner Bros. and DC Films may have only just dazzled fans with a brand new trailer for Black Adam, but it’s not as if people are going to forgive and forget the studio and production company for the Batgirl debacle.

Taking the hard work put in by hundreds of cast and crew members (as well as reported $90 million production costs) before throwing it onto the cinematic scrapheap in order to save money for tax purposes was a bold call that sent shockwaves and reverberations throughout the entire industry.

The filmmakers, actors, and behind the scenes talents have every reason to be furious about the entire situation, especially when the company can’t legally release Batgirl in any format without sacrificing the financial write-down. Continuing to piss off the film’s supporters, chief financial officer Gunnar Wiedenfels said the whole situation had been “blown out of proportion a little bit”, and it didn’t take long for the internet to voice its collective disagreement.

No, pretty sure it was about the perfect proportion…for a completed film in the superhero genre that you buried in your own backyard.



‘Batgirl’ Shelving Was “Blown Out Of Proportion” By Press, Warner Bros Discovery CFO Says. https://t.co/5Arfdf6WRR via @Deadline — Exhibitor Relations Co. (@ERCboxoffice) September 8, 2022

Of course the new CFO of Warner Bros. Discovery, Gunnar Wiedenfels, thinks the reaction to Batgirl's cancelation was "blown out of proportion" and would then go on to say they have a current healthy relationship with creators. — Daniel J. Alonso (@Dannymals) September 9, 2022

Welp, this does nothing for the soul. Nothing warm or fuzzy about this. Just casually discarding content creators' blood, sweat, & tears. NBD.

"@wbd CFO Says #Batgirl Coverage Was “Blown Out of Proportion” – The Hollywood Reporter" https://t.co/IvfsHJRHKW — Katrina Fowler (@KatrinaMFowler) September 8, 2022

Oh good, they still haven’t realized they fucked up.



The flash is still on the schedule and batgirl is still off it.



And the stock will keep tanking. https://t.co/b7aaFTW810 — Rob (@robiss215) September 8, 2022

More on #Batgirl and why it got the ax. https://t.co/pEinsiKWPR — Straight Outta Gotham (@Straight_O_G) September 9, 2022

The half-assed effort to be like "no, everyone do this" is pretty amazing.https://t.co/bBiUMukNjb — Eggman's Best (@FineUrsine) September 8, 2022

Sure, it was a business decision first and foremost at the end of the day, but everyone involved in Batgirl had dedicated months of their time to deliver the best possible version of the project, upping sticks and relocating across the pond to Glasgow for the duration of the entire shoot.

Flushing a blockbuster superhero story down the toilet that featured fan favorite characters, Oscar-winning actors, and Michael Keaton’s Batman left jaws on the floor all across Hollywood, so saying that the backlash has been ever-so-slightly exaggerated is a claim that doesn’t hold much water at all.