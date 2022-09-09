Warner Bros. exec says ‘Batgirl’ fiasco was ‘blown out of proportion,’ fans vehemently disagree
Warner Bros. and DC Films may have only just dazzled fans with a brand new trailer for Black Adam, but it’s not as if people are going to forgive and forget the studio and production company for the Batgirl debacle.
Taking the hard work put in by hundreds of cast and crew members (as well as reported $90 million production costs) before throwing it onto the cinematic scrapheap in order to save money for tax purposes was a bold call that sent shockwaves and reverberations throughout the entire industry.
The filmmakers, actors, and behind the scenes talents have every reason to be furious about the entire situation, especially when the company can’t legally release Batgirl in any format without sacrificing the financial write-down. Continuing to piss off the film’s supporters, chief financial officer Gunnar Wiedenfels said the whole situation had been “blown out of proportion a little bit”, and it didn’t take long for the internet to voice its collective disagreement.
Sure, it was a business decision first and foremost at the end of the day, but everyone involved in Batgirl had dedicated months of their time to deliver the best possible version of the project, upping sticks and relocating across the pond to Glasgow for the duration of the entire shoot.
Flushing a blockbuster superhero story down the toilet that featured fan favorite characters, Oscar-winning actors, and Michael Keaton’s Batman left jaws on the floor all across Hollywood, so saying that the backlash has been ever-so-slightly exaggerated is a claim that doesn’t hold much water at all.