Warner Bros. Reportedly Planning To Reboot Jonah Hex

The heroes in DC’s library aren’t all super-powered vigilantes in costumes. In fact, one of the most popular figures who breaks the mold is Jonah Hex, the disfigured cowboy antihero who protects the old west. The character’s already had two different iterations on the big and small screens over the past ten years and, according to our intel, there may be a third on the way in the near future.

We Got This Covered has heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Black Mask will be gay in Birds of Prey and that Viola Davis was returning for The Suicide Squad, both of which have since been confirmed – that Warner Bros. is planning on rebooting Jonah Hex. At the moment, though, they’re not sure whether they want to go in the direction of making another movie or doing a TV show centered around the outlaw. If they go with a film, he’ll brought into the DCEU. If the project ends up on TV, though, it’ll stream on HBO Max and won’t be related to the version seen on The CW’s Legends of Tomorrow.

This busy past decade for Jonah started with his live-action debut in 2010’s Jonah Hex movie, starring future Thanos and Cable actor Josh Brolin. Unfortunately, it’s pretty much remembered as one of the worst comic book films of all time, if it’s even remembered at all. The Arrowverse’s take on the character is a little more popular, though, where Johnathon Schaech plays him in a recurring presence on Legends, showing up in seasons 1, 2 and 3 so far.

He’s due to return very soon as well as part of the big “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover that promises to bring together as many DC heroes as possible. If a Jonah Hex reboot ends up happening, though, this may turn out to be the last time he shows up in the Arrowverse, seeing as WB often keeps character rights close to their chest when they’re working on something.

In any case, we’ll let you know as soon as the studio decides where they want to take the antihero next, but until then, tell us, would you like to see Jonah Hex rebooted on film or on television? Sound off down below with your thoughts.