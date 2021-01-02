WB Reportedly Discussing Trinity Movie With Batman, Superman And Wonder Woman

As awesome as it was for longtime DC fans to see the Holy Trinity of Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman finally share the screen in a live-action movie when Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill and Gal Gadot teamed up to take on Doomsday in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, there was a nagging feeling that the moment hadn’t really been earned.

After all, the DCEU’s Dark Knight had only debuted in the first act, while Diana Prince’s screen time was incredibly limited up until she appeared in full armor for the climactic battle, but at least she wasn’t reduced to a GIF like the rest of the Justice League. Still, there was a feeling among the fanbase that it all happened a little too quickly, with Zack Snyder desperate to throw in as much cool stuff as possible without really laying the groundwork to fully establish the trio as individuals before having them join forces.

Warner Bros.’ shared universe always seems to be in a constant state of flux, of course, but tipster Mikey Sutton is now claiming that the studio are considering a feature film adaptation of comic book series Trinity, which saw the trio pitted against sorceress Morgaine le Fey, although it would simply be inspired by the story rather than a direct translation of it.

That being said, this one could be a while away from happening if it even gets the green light at all, as Sutton goes on to say that as of yet, Warner Bros. haven’t decided whether they want Ben Affleck or Robert Pattinson as Trinity‘s Caped Crusader. Of course, that only serves to create more questions and confusion given that The Batman isn’t technically part of the DCEU and the Snyder Cut of Justice League won’t have a bearing on any of the franchise’s major storylines at all. As such, we’d advise taking this one with a grain of salt for now.