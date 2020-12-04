Warner Bros. Reveals Official Logo For Godzilla Vs. Kong

It was just over a week ago that the news first broke that Adam Wingard’s troubled Godzilla vs. Kong could become the latest high-profile movie to skip theaters entirely and head straight to streaming. Netflix dug their hands into some very deep pockets and reportedly offered $200 million for the distribution rights, before Warner Bros. put a stop to it with a counter-offer of their own.

Following yesterday’s bombshell that WB are releasing every single one of their 2021 films exclusively on HBO Max the same day that they debut in theaters, though, the latest installment in the MonsterVerse is now just one of many major titles heading directly to the platform. The studio’s strategy is an unprecedented and potentially industry-changing one, but something like Godzilla vs. Kong was obviously designed to be seen on the biggest screen possible.

After all, watching a cavalcade of giant monsters beating each other to a pulp arguably won’t play quite as well on a TV, no matter how good your setup is at home, but after being delayed several times already and enduring a turbulent production that saw a disastrous test screening lead to extensive reshoots, the creative team are at least safe in the knowledge that their project isn’t getting pushed back again.

To celebrate the news, Warner Bros. and Legendary dropped an official logo for the clash of the Titans, and while it’s not particularly exciting, you can still check it out down below.

The main beneficiaries of every 2021 WB movie heading to HBO Max are obviously WarnerMedia themselves, with subscriptions guaranteed to skyrocket over the coming months, but it remains to be seen how something like Godzilla vs. Kong is supposed to turn a profit when roughly $200 million was funnelled into a film that people can now watch for a small fee.