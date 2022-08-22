Watch: Allison Janney becomes an action hero in ‘Lou’ trailer

There are two types of people in the world; those who believe Allison Janney could kill just about any role she finds herself in, and those who we hope recover from their delusions.

And, in what would be the pinnacle of an I-told-you-so moment between such people, Janney is set to join the ranks of Keanu Reeves and Bob Odenkirk as a badass revenge thriller lead in Lou, the upcoming Netflix film that graced us with a trailer earlier today.

Janney stars as the titular Lou, an enigmatic loner who finds herself thrust into a harrowing journey when her neighbor’s daughter is kidnapped by the girl’s father. As the two team up to rescue the young girl, jaw-dropping secrets about their pasts begin to come to light, although given Lou’s peculiar familiarity with these situations, the presence of such secrets aren’t much of a curveball. Indeed, the small preview we’ve been given show Janney at the height of her ability to channel the likes of John Wick and Indiana Jones.

Jurnee Smollett stars alongside Janney as the mother of the kidnapped daughter, while it appears that Logan Marshall-Green will be making the turn as the father/kidnapper. Also appearing are Greyston Holt (Riverdale), Toby Levins (Godzilla, The 100), and Marci T. House (Midnight Mass, iZombie).

The film boasts an impressive team behind the camera as well, such as director Anna Foerster (Outlander, Westworld, Jessica Jones) and script writer Maggie Cohn (American Crime Story, The Staircase), all while being backed by J.J. Abrams’ production company Bad Robot.

Lou will release to Netflix on September 23.