Netflix has officially released the first teaser trailer for The Sea Beast — an upcoming ocean extravaganza that follows sea monster hunter and sailor Jacob Holland upon his discovery of a young girl named Maisie that has secretly stowed away on his ship. Unbeknownst to Maise, Holland is in the process of venturing into uncharted waters to uncover an underwater beast. The duo eventually work together to battle the mysterious monster.

Directed by Chris Williams — the successful filmmaker known for Moana, Big Hero 6, and Bolt — the feature will be Williams’ first solo film and looks promising in early glimpses of the animated adventure.

The upcoming project features voice acting from Karl Urban as Jacob, Zaris-Angel Hator as Maisie, Jared Harris, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Dan Stevens, and Kathy Burke. The official synopsis for the film is as follows:

In an era when terrifying beasts roamed the seas, monster hunters were celebrated heroes – and none were more beloved than the great Jacob Holland. But when young Maisie Brumble stows away on his fabled ship, he’s saddled with an unexpected ally. Together they embark on an epic journey into uncharted waters and make history. From Academy Award winning filmmaker Chris Williams (Moana, Big Hero Six, Bolt), The Sea Beast takes us to where the map ends, and the true adventure begins.

With a screenplay from Williams and Neil Benjamin, the film aims to adhere to audiences of all ages and enough oceanic fun for the entire family to enjoy just in time for summer. Catch all the action when The Sea Beast drops on Netflix on July 8.