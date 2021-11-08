Watch: Back To The Outback Releases Trailer Teases Deadly Adorable Australian Critters

An upcoming family film will be added to your must-watch list this December, and the animated movie is sure to be a significant success. With bright colors, adorable animals, and a storyline that’ll draw you in — Back to the Outback has an all-star cast, and an incredible new trailer released this afternoon.

The film stars Isla Fisher as Maddie — a sweet snake, Tim Minchin as Tom — the koala everyone sees as cute and adorable, Eric Bana as Chaz — a zookeeper, Guy Pearce as Frank — a hairy spider, Keith Urban as Doug — a cane toad, Jacki Weaver as Jackie — a crocodile, and Miranda Tapsell as Zoe — a thorny devil.

The synopsis for the film is as follows:

“Tired of being locked in a reptile house where humans gawk at them like they’re monsters, a group of Australia’s deadliest creatures plots a daring escape from the zoo.”

Hijinks ensue as the sweet but deadly creatures plan their escape and run into the adorable, but not sunshiny, character most children and their families flock to the zoo to see. The juxtaposition of the characters will make you laugh and hit home that differences make us who we are, and we should find the beauty and the joy in them.

You can see Back to the Outback on December 10th in select theaters and on Netflix.