Watch: Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie dazzle in new ‘Babylon’ trailer

The definition of insanity, as famously attributed to Albert Einstein, is described as doing the same things repeatedly whilst expecting something to change. But, such an understanding could be a thing of the past by the end of the year, if the brand new Red Band trailer for Damien Chazelle’s highly anticipated period drama Babylon is anything to go by.

Given the impossible task of breaking down the contents of this trailer into anything legible, let alone attempting to figure out what this movie is even about, we recommend just clicking away and getting lost in this loud, dazzling, seemingly boundless odyssey of a trailer, sporting everything from Margot Robbie fighting a snake, Brad Pitt taking a plunge off a balcony after a poorly-coordinated dance number, and an elephant crashing the most exuberant-looking party we’ve ever seen.

For those of you still understandably lost, Babylon is a historical fiction piece that takes place during the 1920s, or Hollywood’s “golden era,” where the film industry was transitioning away from silent films and into “talkies,” which were the first films to introduce sound to the medium. The film itself follows the spectacular rise and fall of several different characters both real and fictional, and with an ensemble cast boasting the likes of Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Samara Weaving, Olivia Wilde, and Tobey Maguire, Babylon looks to be a must-see spectacle on steroids.

Babylon will receive a limited theatrical release on Christmas Day, in hopes of cashing in on next year’s Oscars, before widening its release to more venues on Jan. 6.