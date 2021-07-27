Watch: Bruce Campbell Is Every Member Of The Addams Family In Horrifying Deepfake

Deepfake technology has the potential to be one of the most dangerous advancements in compositing the world has ever seen, but for the most part it’s instead been used by movie fans to imagine other actors tackling roles we’d never be able to see them in otherwise.

In the past it’s let us see how Sean Connery could have looked had he not turned down the role of Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings, while also giving us an indication of how Mahershala Ali will fare as Wesley Snipes’ replacement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Blade reboot.

Some of the more bizarre deepfakes have replaced Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman with Danny Trejo, as well as the nightmare fuel of Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger starring in Step Brothers. The latest addition to canon falls firmly into the horrifying category, with Bruce Campbell sharing a video of how he’d look as every single member of The Addams Family, which you can check out if you dare below.

The Addams Family of one. pic.twitter.com/EF7sEkz4Ne — Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) July 25, 2021

Campbell has always been one for poking fun at himself, and his self-deprecating nature has seen him endure as a cult icon for over 40 years, but you could only imagine the look on his face when he stumbled upon this monstrosity for the first time. Always a good sport, though, he was more than happy to share it with his army of social media followers, so they too can fail to sleep in the event that Bruce Campbell’s Morticia might be hiding under their bed.

Tim Burton’s Netflix series Wednesday and the animated feature film sequel can’t come soon enough, so we can all erase this Addams Family from our collective memories.