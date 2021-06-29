Watch: Chris Pratt Battles Aliens In The Tomorrow War Clip

This Friday brings the release of The Tomorrow War, the mega budget time traveling sci-fi action blockbuster that was originally scheduled to hit theaters in December of last year, but will instead stream exclusively on Amazon after the company shelled out a whopping $125 million to secure the exclusive distribution rights when Paramount opted to sell it off.

The good news is that the live-action directorial debut of The LEGO Batman Movie‘s Chris McKay is going to find a massive audience given Amazon’s global reach, but the movie would have been much better served on the biggest screen possible, regardless of how good your home setup is.

Chris Pratt, no stranger to headlining effects-driven spectacle thanks to his roles as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Peter Quill and Jurassic World‘s Owen Grady, plays everyman teacher and former soldier Dan Forester, drawn into a conflict that takes place 30 years in the future. To try and stave off the threat of an alien invasion that’s decimated the planet, an elite band of soldiers head to the past in an effort to recruit as many fighters as possible to prevent the onslaught from even happening in the first place.

It’s a heady concept that’s attempting to balance a number of genres at once, but based on the footage we’ve seen so far, The Tomorrow War looks more than capable of pulling it off. There’s big stars, bigger set pieces, impressive creature design and a combination of both practical and visual effects all wrapped up into a completely original and high concept package, so you can guarantee that the film is going to be appointment viewing for Amazon subscribers all over the world on Friday.