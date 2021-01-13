Chris Pratt’s New Sci-Fi Action Movie Might Head Straight To Streaming

He may have been labeled as the internet’s least favorite Chris, but Mr. Pratt shows no signs of dropping down the Hollywood A-list anytime soon. The 41 year-old hasn’t appeared in a live-action movie since Avengers: Endgame, but he’s got five massive projects in various stages of development.

Jurassic World: Dominion is currently deep in post-production and set to hit theaters in June 2022, he’s about to reprise his role as Star-Lord in Thor: Love and Thunder with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 also expected to start production next year, while he recently signed on to reunite with the Russo brothers in a remake of Vietnamese action comedy Saigon Bodyguards alongside Chinese megastar Wu Jing.

Before that, though, Pratt has a major blockbuster scheduled for release this summer, and based on recent reports, The Tomorrow War might end up being sent straight to streaming. The LEGO Movie‘s Chris McKay makes his live-action directorial debut on the sci-fi action epic, which boasts a high concept premise that follows scientists in the future developing technology to draft soldiers from the past to fight for humanity against an alien invasion.

With the theatrical industry feeling like it’s on the cusp of another wave of lengthy delays, Paramount and Skydance Media have reportedly been screening The Tomorrow War for streamers in an effort to spark a bidding war, with Amazon already said to have offered $200 million to secure the distribution rights.

The studio being so keen to sell off the movie six months before the intended July release is hardly an encouraging sign for the immediate future of theaters, and we should be finding out where The Tomorrow War ends up heading in the next few days.