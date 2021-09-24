Watch: Chris Pratt Breaks Silence On Super Mario Bros. Casting

The video game genre has been trying to escape accusations of being cursed since the very first big budget adaptation of a popular console favorite, which was 1993’s infamous Super Mario Bros. It’s somehow managed to taint the genre forever, but yesterday’s announcement of the voice cast for Illumination’s animated effort looks set to erase any and all memories of Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo’s box office bomb for good.

Chris Pratt will play the title character, with support coming from Anya Taylor-Joy’s Princess Peach, Charlie Day’s Luigi, Jack Black’s Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key’s Toad, Seth Rogen’s Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen’s Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson’s Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco’s Spike. In short; this thing is stacked.

With the cat out of the bag, Pratt took to Instagram and shared his enthusiasm at getting to bring the pop culture icon to life in a blockbuster animation from the studio behind Despicable Me, Minions and The Secret Life of Pets, which you can see below.

Super Mario Bros. comes to theaters on December 21st, 2022, and it’s the latest addition to Pratt’s jam-packed slate. The actor has Amazon series The Terminal List, Thor: Love and Thunder, Jurassic World: Dominion, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, a Tomorrow War sequel and action comedy Saigon Bodyguards either shooting, or in development and post-production, so he’ll be all over our screens for the foreseeable future.