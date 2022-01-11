A new one-minute promo for Kenneth Branagh’s Death on the Nile is here, where once again the writer and actor will portray the Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot, in the sequel to 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express.

Poirot’s vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer in the titular Egyptian river once again unravels into a murder mystery, this time of a seemingly picture-perfect couple’s honeymoon tragically cut short. The renowned detective must help solve who’s responsible for the crime in a story that contains as many twists and turns as the waterway itself.

As with the previous installment, the film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including the returning Tom Bateman, Gal Gadot, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright

However, unlike Murder on the Orient Express, rather than taking place on a train bound for London from Jerusalem, Death on the Nile takes place on a boat amid the epic landscapes, sweeping desert vistas, and majestic Giza pyramids of Egypt.

A dramatic tale of love gone wrong, the film’s colorful characters include the impeccably dressed cosmopolitan travelers of the steamer that Poirot must consider as a suspect, one by one, until the crime can be solved.

Though he may be best known as an actor, such as his turn as the villain in Christopher Nolan’s trippy action thriller Tenet, this will mark the 23rd film that Branagh has directed. His filmography behind the lens includes a number of well-received Shakespeare adaptions, the first Marvel Thor movie, and last year’s highly acclaimed historical drama, Belfast.