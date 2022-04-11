Watch: ‘Doctor Strange 2’ promo hypes the big screen experience

The pandemic may have been a disastrous spell for the theatrical industry at large, but comic book blockbusters have been able to arrest the slide and pull in big bucks. The next one out of the gate is the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which demands to be seen on the biggest screen possible.

Sam Raimi’s superhero sequel is poised to take a trip through the infinite number of realities that exist outside of the franchise’s Sacred Timeline, promising plenty of battles against both variants and various creatures. A new Cinemark spot has offered several snippets of new footage to hammer home the importance of the cinematic experience, which you can check out below.

It’s more powerful when it’s cinematic. Experience Marvel Studios’ #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness only in theaters May 6. Get Tickets: https://t.co/VoGdr8aK6n pic.twitter.com/VznZSE6iMl — Doctor Strange (@DrStrange) April 10, 2022

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' image with America Chavez 1 of 2

Click to skip ' ';

Click to zoom

We’re only a few weeks away from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness coming to theaters, but we know virtually nothing about the film in terms of plot specifics. That’s a refreshing change after the buildup to MCU predecessor Spider-Man: No Way Home, which was besieged by leaks on what felt like a daily basis.

The Sorcerer Supreme, Scarlet Witch, America Chavez, Baron Mordo, and the rest of the gang have plenty to contend with, then, and the repercussions are set to reverberate throughout the rest of Phase Four and beyond.

Given the title, premise, and vague teases of what’s to come, we’re expecting major things from Benedict Cumberbatch’s second solo outing, which has the potential to deliver one of the all-conquering comic book saga’s finest installments yet. At the very least, it’s sure to to be the weirdest.