Watch: Dwayne Johnson Confirms His New Superhero Movie Has Wrapped

It took a long time for Dwayne Johnson to dip his toes into the water of superhero cinema, but the world’s highest-paid actor looks to be making up for lost time.

While his long-awaited DCEU debut in Black Adam was still in production, the 49 year-old was announced to be producing and heading up the voice cast of DC League of Super-Pets, and last year he signed on to Netflix’s graphic novel adaptation Ball & Chain alongside Jungle Cruise co-star Emily Blunt.

Those three projects couldn’t be more different from each other, but it’s DC League of Super-Pets that boasts the starriest ensemble. Johnson is playing Krypto the Superdog, with support coming from Kevin Hart as Ace the Bat-Hound, and Marc Maron is on board as Lex Luthor. Their roles haven’t been disclosed as of yet, but there’s further parts for John Krasinski, Kate McKinnon, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, Jameela Jamil and Keanu Reeves.

DC League of Super-Pets is coming to theaters on May 20th, 2022, just two months before Black Adam, with the leading man taking to Instagram and announcing that production on the former has wrapped.

Superman and Batman’s canine companions, Wonder Woman’s potbellied pig, Green Lantern’s squirrel and Flash’s turtle teaming up in a family-friendly animated blockbuster with an A-list roster in place sounds bizarre, but it also means that DC League of Super-Pets has the potential to be an absolute blast.