Watch: Netflix Reveals Enola Holmes Deleted Scenes

Netflix’s Enola Holmes has enjoyed a very successful debut on the streaming service over the past couple of weeks, so much so that the producers and the fans are already talking sequels, not to mention a spinoff for Henry Cavill as the famous Sherlock Holmes.

The story itself is a rather unconventional take on the legend of the private detective. Based on The Enola Holmes Mysteries novel series by Nancy Springer, the narrative focuses on Sherlock’s younger sister who has apparently inherited her brother’s thirst for knowledge and his aptitude for deduction skills, and is on a self-proclaimed quest to find their missing mother.

Millie Bobby Brown’s charismatic portrayal of Springer’s character, reinforced by the movie’s light tone and witty script, led to Enola Holmes breaking several records on Netflix. And to celebrate this huge success and raise fan anticipation on social media, the streaming juggernaut has now decided to drop a clip of some of the deleted scenes.

In this new 4-minute video, Enola learns more about her mother’s disappearance and finds another secret hideout in London. It’s unclear why the producers decided to cut these interactions, though, as they add a lot of weight to the film’s characterization. In fact, some would argue that the sequence where Enola finds the box with the documents in their house should’ve actually stayed in the final version, as it would’ve made the plot simpler to follow.

In any case, director Harry Bradbeer has recently revealed that he wants to make 5 sequels, and it seems that even Millie is up to reprise her role, saying in a recent interview:

“I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, I’ll just do one movie, like, obviously…’ and then as soon as I went on set and I played [Enola], I fell in love with her, and she became part of my heart,” She explained. “I always said I loved playing Eleven [on Stranger Things] because I didn’t just do one thing and then stop playing her. I love that I can continually play her, and with the Enola book series [and] I really am optimistic about the future. I’m so looking forward to [hopefully] getting back to work.”

Sounds good to us. But tell us, have you had the opportunity to catch Enola Holmes on Netflix yet? If so, what were your thoughts on it? And do you think the adaptation has the potential to spawn sequels? Sound off below.