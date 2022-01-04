Watch: feel the freeze in new trailer and poster for latest ‘Ice Age’ movie

We’re getting a brand-new look at the newest installment in a beloved animated movie franchise, The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild, coming to Disney Plus later this month. The first look includes a new trailer, which you can watch here, as well as a poster (gallery below).

Continuing the wildly successful Ice Age movie franchise, of which Disney acquired the rights to distribute when it bought out 20th Century Fox, the movie will follow the side-splitting adventures of the frost-bitten heroes as they create more prehistoric mayhem.

The film is the latest in the Ice Age collection, including the five films and two television specials that are already on the House of Mouse’s streaming platform.

The plot of the film centers around thrill-seeking possum brothers — Vincent Tong’s Crash and Aaron Harris’ Eddie — as they set out to find a place of their own in order to establish a bit of independence in their lives. However, soon the pair find themselves trapped beneath the ice in a massive cave that some dinosaurs call home. Luckily, the adventure-loving weasel, Simon Pegg’s Buck Wild, rescues them and the newly formed trio — along with the help of some new friends — embark on a mission to save the Lost World from dinosaur dominance. Also featured in the film is Utkarsh Ambudkar’s Orson as well as One Day at a Time star Justina Machado.

The film is directed by John C. Donkin, who previously produced Ice Age: Continental Drift, as well as being written by Jim Hecht, Ray DeLaurentis, and Will Schifrin and based on a story by Hecht. Executive producing the film is longtime Ice Age alum Lori Forte.

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild comes to Disney Plus on Jan. 28.