Watch: Final ‘Scream’ trailer promises an instant horror classic

We’re finally just a few days from the release of Scream in theaters, and the hype couldn’t be more real. There was a lot of trepidation from fans that this reboot of the horror franchise, the fifth entry overall and the first to be made since the death of director Wes Craven, wouldn’t live up to what’s come before. However, initial reactions have been overwhelmingly positive. With critics loving it, this final trailer proudly boasts its rave reviews, as well as revealing a few snippets of fresh footage.

“There are certain rules to surviving. Believe me, I know,” a grizzled Dewey Riley (David Arquette) tells new leads Sam Carpenter (Melissa Barrera) and Richie Kirsch (Jack Quaid). “They always come back. The killer is a part of something in the past,” he continues, as we see Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott return to Stu Macher’s house, the setting of the original film’s third act. Despite the familiarity, Dewey teases we shouldn’t expect the same old thing. “This one just feels different,” he says, ominously.

Pull quotes then label the movie “100% terrifying,” not to mention “fresh… brutal… [and] genius,” as well as containing “mind-blowing twists” and a “perfect movie villain.” Further footage promises one final showdown between the masked killer and legacy characters Sidney and Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox). Note that Dewey isn’t with them, which might not bode well for the former Woodsboro sheriff.

The trailer concludes with a couple of major callbacks to the 1996 film. Mikey Madison’s Amber goes to the basement and is surprised by Ghostface hiding behind the refrigerator, just like Rose McGowan’s Tatum. Meanwhile, Quaid’s Richie quotes Stu when he says “I’ll be right back.” But is this final promo giving away a couple of deaths here or are filmmakers Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin playing with our expectations?

All will be revealed when Scream slashes into cinemas this Friday, Jan. 14.