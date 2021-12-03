Watch: First teaser drops for Foo Fighters horror movie ‘Studio 666’

The first teaser has arrived for Studio 666, the forthcoming horror film helmed by none other than the rock band Foo Fighters, which you can watch above.

Though there isn’t a morsel of dialogue in the entire 43-second clip, it does visually convey what ghouls and gaffs we can expect to see in the movie, including all the members of the band making a “killer record,” as the trailer’s description states.

We also see the Foo Fighters’ lead singer and Nirvana alum Dave Grohl getting all black-in-the-eyes, presumably over a demonic possession of some sort, before floating around the recording space. The teaser culminates in a montage of scenes that includes people finding some sort of Necronomicon-type book under the floorboards, a confrontation with a pointy-fingered ghoul, a bunch of ether-like entities exiting a person’s mouth in some kind of ungodly procession, and a bald and veiny-headed demon emerging from some sort of satanic embryo.

In all fairness, the movie actually looks like a decent bit of fun, with the aforementioned cursed book, monstrosities, and even a blood-filled lightbulb bursting at one point all clear homages to the cult-favorite Sam Raimi-helmed Evil Dead horror series.

According to the film’s official description, the movie centers around the rock band moving into an Encino mansion “steeped in grisly rock and roll history to record their much anticipated 10th album.” However, Grohl finds himself grappling with “supernatural forces that threaten both the completion of the album and the lives of the band” once he enters the house.

With Grohl having previously played the role of Satan in the underrated 2006 musical comedy Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny, we think there’s a fairly good chance that this new movie will have some comedy elements, to which some of the slapstick gaffs from the trailer also seem to point.

Studio 666 hits theaters Feb. 25, 2022.