Freddy Krueger himself, Robert Englund, is doing his part in promoting self-quarantining and wearing personal protective equipment (PPE). During a video posted on his Twitter feed, the Nightmare on Elm Street star offered up some words of encouragement.

Things like stay safe and washing your hands are obvious recommendations, but he finishes the clip by saying, “and wear your glove” while flashing his infamous claws. You can check it out for yourself down below.

This nightmare will end. Take care of yourself. pic.twitter.com/xc0XgkGonb — Robert B. Englund (@RobertBEnglund) April 2, 2020

Freddy Krueger Pays The Goldbergs A Visit In New Halloween Episode Photos 1 of 14

Click to skip

























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Many celebrities have been taking to social media as of late to remind people about the proper steps to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Simon Pegg and Nick Frost reenacted a scene from Shaun of the Dead and just yesterday, Michael Biehn reprised his role as Kyle Reese in The Terminator to playfully warn people about the threat of the virus and how like the Terminator, it can’t be bargained with.

Of course, this is a great time to catch up on all of those movies you were waiting to watch. In fact, Englund is recommending the new Jesse Eisenberg horror flick Vivarium, which has got a lot of folks on the internet buzzing. But whether it’s escaping into the entire MCU all over again or perhaps a little arthouse cinema on the Criterion Channel, we can all still enjoy movies in our own way.

We also rely on celebrities though to entertain us and help us escape from our daily lives, and it’s great to see so many continuing to do that on social media while also informing us about ways to combat the pandemic. After all, we could all use a little cheering up and it’s characters like Freddy Krueger from A Nightmare on Elm Street who are helping us get through this.