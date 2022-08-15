Taking your work home with you is never a good idea, especially when you happen to be working on a slasher movie. Courteney Cox revealed that she’s officially wrapped filming on Scream 6 this weekend in the best way possible, by sharing a fun yet surprisingly tense behind-the-scenes skit in which a certain masked serial killer has followed her home.

“Just finished filming Scream,” Cox tells us from her living room, in the video she shared on Instagram yesterday. “Back from Montreal and I’m so happy to have my work behind me.” The Gale Weathers actress then checks her security system and discovers Ghostface has broken into her house. Cue a spot-on spoof of the Stab-A-Thon scene from Scream 4.

Cox’s Scream 6 co-star Jasmin Savoy Brown, who will likewise be back in this movie after debuting as Mindy Meeks-Martin in 2022’s Scream “requel, loved the video, commenting “Stop,” with a crying-laughter emoji. The official Scream account won the thread, though, with its spot-on Friends reference. “I’ll be there for you,” came Ghostface’s sinister reply.

As far as we know, Cox is actually the last of the original Scream trio to appear in this film, following David Arquette’s Dewey Riley being killed off last time and Neve Campbell neglecting to return due to a pay dispute. Fans might be worrying, then, that this light-hearted skit is actually a bit of foreshadowing that Gale isn’t going to make it out of this run-in with the newest Ghostface alive.

With the action switching to New York — although, as Cox reminds us here, production is actually taking place in Canada — the latest Scream will also bring back Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, and Mason Gooding, alongside newcomers Samara Weaving, Michael Revolori, and Henry Czerny. Scream 6 — or possibly Scream II, according to its working title — slashes into theaters on March 31, 2023.