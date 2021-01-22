Watch: First Godzilla Vs. Kong Promo Teases The Upcoming Trailer

After taking its sweet time getting around to it, it looks as though the marketing campaign for Godzilla vs. Kong is about to explode into life, which is just as well with the latest installment in Legendary’s MonsterVerse set to hit theaters and HBO Max nine weeks from today.

The troubled production has been a hugely interesting case to follow since the very beginning, when the relative disappointment of Godzilla: King of the Monsters increased pressure on director Adam Wingard from the outset. Extensive reshoots followed a poor test screening, before the clash of the Titans was shuffled around the schedule multiple times.

Throughout it all, fans were constantly wondering why they hadn’t seen a shred of footage from an epic blockbuster that wrapped production almost two years ago, especially when it became one of the rare projects to actually be moved forward on the 2021 calendar having recently been brought to March 26th from May 21st.

There was the briefest glimpse at Godzilla vs. Kong in HBO Max’s 2021 sizzle reel last week, though, before a poster arrived yesterday with the news that we’d all been waiting for. Yes, at long last, the first full-length promo for the showdown between two of cinema’s most iconic monsters will be with us on Sunday, and to celebrate, the studio have released a very short teaser made up of a few quick clips, which you can see above.

There’s not a lot on offer, but watching Kong soar through the air wielding an axe is pretty awesome, and it looks as though Godzilla vs. Kong will at least deliver in terms of spectacle. That being said, depending on how it performs as far as driving up HBO Max subscriber numbers and making a dent at the international box office goes, it could yet end up being the franchise’s swansong.