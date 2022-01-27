There may be no up or down in space, but the moon is definitely falling in Moonfall. A new clip provided to Collider features the film’s trio of protagonists flying through a collapsing moon on its way to Earth in a scene reminiscent of iconic asteroid field maneuvers in sci-fi classics.

If you haven’t heard of Moonfall, the title is pretty self-explanatory: the moon is falling, and astronaut Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson), former astronaut Jocinda “Jo” Flower (Halle Berry), and conspiracy theorist K. C. Houseman (John Bradley) departs the Earth to stop it — somehow. The mission seems doomed to fail, but everything is not as it seems. Think Armageddon, but bigger and faster.

New 'Moonfall' poster reveals the big fake space rock 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

Moonfall knows it’s a big, expensive disaster film. Its $140 million budget makes it one of the costliest “independently-produced” films of all time. So who better to helm the production than the director of disaster classics Independence Day and The Day After Tomorrow. Roland Emmerich directed, co-wrote, co-produced the film alongside writers and producers Harald Kloser (known for his compositions in Emmerich’s filmography) and Spenser Cohen (Extinction).

Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, and Donald Sutherland star across from Berry, Wilson, and Bradley. Peña replaced Emmy-winning actor Stanley Tucci, who couldn’t make it to Montreal for filming amid pandemic-related travel restrictions. That was just one of many challenges Emmerich has been transparent about facing during filming. Still, the filmmaker seems excited about the film, recently sharing he would want to make a sequel inspired by Star Wars.

The new clip isn’t the first extended look at the film either. In December, the opening scene was released as well. And we’ll finally be able to see Moonfall in full when it releases in U.S. theaters on Feb. 4.