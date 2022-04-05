Watch: HBO Max hypes DC superheroes in new promo

One of the shiniest jewels in HBO Max‘s crown is its lineup of DC superhero movies and TV. The streaming network can draw from a huge catalog of Warner Bros’ adaptations of classic heroes and is currently capitalizing on it with upcoming exclusive movies like Batgirl, Black Canary, and Blue Beetle.

But in this new trailer, they’re celebrating what’s already on the service, showcasing an impressive list of superhero action. Check it out:

Welcome to the streaming home of DC. @DCComics pic.twitter.com/hWlP8dVNCJ — HBO Max (@hbomax) April 4, 2022

The trailer devotes a lot of attention to Matt Reeves’ The Batman, as well as Wonder Woman 1984, Birds of Prey, and Man of Steel. But we also get nods to excellent shows like Doom Patrol, Harley Quinn, and Peacemaker. It’s a very fun montage and an apt reminder of how much money Warner Bros has poured into the DC Universe over the last few years

Beyond all that the future is looking very bright. The highlight of the next few months will be the debut of Harley Quinn‘s third season. This show has built a solid fanbase over its first two seasons with a combination of touching romance and bloody ultraviolence.

A little later we’ll get a Colin Farrell-starring The Batman spinoff about the Penguin, a big-budget Green Lantern show, and the tantalizing Justice League Dark project (which will begin with a new Constantine solo show).

We’ll undoubtedly get updates on all of these at the DC FanDome later this year, but right now if you’re into DC’s stable of superheroes signing up for HBO Max is a no-brainer. More on all these projects as we hear them.