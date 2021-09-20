Watch: HBO Max Trailer Teases The Platform’s Upcoming Lineup

Netflix remain at the head of the pack in the streaming wars, with Prime Video and Disney Plus not too far behind, but some of the more recent combatants to enter the fray have been quietly stocking up on high profile exclusive content that you won’t find anywhere else.

AppleTV+ are making some serious moves by acquiring the latest projects from Martin Scorsese, Matthew Vaughn and Tom Hanks, while Paramount+ is planning to premiere a new original movie ever single week. HBO Max could arguably be called the best of the rest, with a slew of exciting film and television titles in various stages of production and development, many of which have been teased in a brand new trailer.

First Official Look At HBO Max's Peacemaker Revealed 1 of 2

Airing during last night’s Emmys, the footage gave us our first look at John Cena’s return as Peacemaker, with James Gunn creating the DCEU show that premieres in January 2022. There’s also new seasons of Succession, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Euphoria and Insecure on the way, along with debutants like The Sex Lives of College Girls and Sex and the City sequel series And Just Like That…

That’s without even mentioning the feature film slate, which sees Will Smith’s awards season front-runner King Richard joined by Denis Villenueve’s sci-fi epic Dune and hotly-anticipated sequel The Matrix Resurrections. It’s a hell of a time to be an HBO Max subscriber, it’s just a shame for everybody else that the service isn’t yet available internationally.