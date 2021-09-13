New Peacemaker Photo Offers First Look At The Squad

With the wrap of The Suicide Squad, fans saw an unlikely group of heroes emerge from the mission.

Spoilers follow; if you’ve yet to see the film, you may want to close this window.

Bloodsport, Harley Quinn, King Shark, and Ratcatcher 2 made it out alive while many others perished. That is, until the after-credit scenes rolled around.

We see two other survivors emerge from the wreckage and one of them is getting their own spin-off series on HBO Max. John Cena’s Peacemaker is still alive but not doing so well when two members of Task Force X visit him.

“You realize this is revenge, right? Waller knows we double-crossed her, and she’s getting back at us by saddling us with this jerk,” they say.

As John Economos and Emilia Harcourt look at Peacemaker, a doctor asks what they want with the sort-of hero. Hartcourt replies simply, “just to save the (expletive) world, that’s all.”

In the first look at the upcoming series on HBO Max, it looks like the plan is to do just that. John Cena shared the photo with excitement today, showcasing the “incredibly talented, absolutely insane ensemble” for Peacemaker.

Time to MAKE SOME PEACE! May I present to you our incredibly talented, absolutely insane ensemble for #peacemaker ! @EW https://t.co/qs7qWHwshk pic.twitter.com/jP0w9xTOA2 — John Cena (@JohnCena) September 13, 2021

Director James Gunn isn’t big on the whole “bringing the dead character back to life” thing, but he admits that he went there with Peacemaker and for a good reason. EW quoted Gunn explaining his choices with the hero:

“I did exactly the thing I hate when other filmmakers do, but I did it! I’ll have to live with the repercussions, which is the most incredible TV show people will ever see.”

He just wanted to make the most incredible TV show for fans and we can’t fault him for that. The series will center on a team set out to destroy “something catastrophic” threatening the planet. Peacemaker, Harcourt, and Economos will work with new characters on the mission.

Clemson Murn, Vigilante, and Adebayo are the new members of the squad played by Chukwudi Iwuji, Freddie Stroma, and Danielle Brooks, respectively, and they’ve got to come together to fight the evil threatening to destroy everything, setting all differences aside.

USAToday reports that James Gunn had an idea in mind regarding Peacemaker and what this spinoff would look like. It looks a bit like an All in The Family element with some politics mixed in. Gunn says he didn’t get to dive into as much as he hoped with The Suicide Squad.

“I scratched the surface of it in Suicide Squad but get to deal with a little bit more fully in the ‘Peacemaker’ show.”

The HBO Max series will premiere in January of 2022.